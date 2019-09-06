Live at 9: Zero Hunger Zero Waste, YouTube violation, Slink Johnson & Chef Gaye Sandoz

Zero Hunger Zero Waste

Did you know that one in eight Americans struggle with hunger? Kroger wants to change that but they need your help. WREG’s Nina Harrelson was live outside the store at Poplar Plaza to explain how everyone can make a difference.

YouTube, Google and your child

YouTube and Google must pay a $170 million settlement over alleged ads targeting children. The Federal Trade Commission says YouTube violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, but what exactly does that violation mean for children and what are parents rights under that law?

Nancy Crawford from the Better Business Bureau joined us to explain.

Comedian Slink Johnson

Arkansas-born comedian Slink Johnson is most well-known for playing the title role in the television show "Black Jesus," but this funny man wears many hats. He is also an actor, producer and rapper. This weekend he will also be the headliner at Chuckles Comedy House.

Cooking with Chef Gaye Sandoz

If you're planning to fire up the grill for your next tailgate you may want to consider this recipe for a bold, mouth watering burger from Tony Chachere's

Chef Gaye Sandoz.

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cooking time: 14-16 minutes

Serves: 8

INGREDIENTS:

3 Lbs Ground Beef

1/2 cups Tony Chachere's Burger Marinade

2 Tbsp Tony Chachere's BOLD Creole Seasoning

1 8oz. Block of Cream Cheese

Softened 1 Tbsp Tony Chachere's BOLD Creole Seasoning

1 Jalapeño, Seeded and Finely Diced

DIRECTIONS:

1: Preheat grill.

2: In a bowl, combine ground beef, Tony's Burger Marinade and 2 tablespoons of Tony's BOLD Creole Seasoning. Measure 1/2 cup portions of beef, shape into patties and chill in the refrigerator.

3: Meanwhile, make the cream cheese mix by combining softened cream cheese with jalapeños and 1 tablespoon of Tony's BOLD Creole Seasoning.

4: Spoon cream cheese mix onto center of parchment or wax paper. Starting with the paper edge closest to you, carefully fold it over the cream cheese and using your hands, form into log and twist ends. Place in freezer for 30 minutes.

5: Remove patties from fridge and the cream cheese mix from freezer.

6: Slice cream cheese into 1/2-inch rounds, remove paper and place in the center half of the patties. Top with another patty and pinch edges to seal in the filling.

7: Grill burgers over medium heat, about 7-8 minutes per side (or until cooked through), and internal temperature registers 160-degrees on thermometer.

8: Serve burgers on toasted buns with your favorite toppings.

NOTE: Feel free to swap out the cream cheese for your favorite cheese. The key is to place it in the freezer to firm up a bit. This prevents the filling from completely melting and oozing out while cooking.