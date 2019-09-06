× Group attempts to carjack, rob woman at gunpoint outside her apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Hickory Hill woman is thankful to be alive after she was held at gunpoint right outside her home.

The victim said she was sitting in her car Sunday night inside her complex at Briar Club Apartment Homes when things took a scary turn.

“Now, at the time, I wasn’t wanting a gun, but now I’m going to have to get one,” she said after the incident.

She asked to not be on camera due to her safety but wants to warn others about the dangers lurking in her neighborhood.

She said as she was sitting in her car, a group of men approached her car door and tried to get in while pointing a gun at her face.

“A bunch of kids just came towards my car,” she said. “They tried to attack me, and they were trying to rob me. I didn’t know if he was going to take that shot or not.”

Another man then pulled on the back door handle trying to get inside, according to court documents.

Thankfully, the victim said she was able to put her car in drive and leave the apartment unharmed.

“Just asking God to get out that situation at that moment,” she said.

Bralon Leatherwood, 19, was arrested as one of the suspects and charged with attempted carjacking and aggravated assault.

The victim said she’s lived in the apartment complex for one year, but now she’s fears for not only her life but for the lives of her family.

“It’s costing me $1,200 to break my lease,” she said. “For what, when you don’t have security, no cameras. Your lights are dim here. I don’t feel safe.”

WREG took those concerns to the apartment complex, but we were asked to leave.

The victim said she lives each day in fear and wants to warn everyone to always be aware of their surroundings.

“Everybody needs to stay focused and be wise about everything,” she said. “Check their scenery and make sure their children are protected and safe.”

Leatherwood is expected to have his next court appearance Monday, but police are still on the hunt for the other suspects.

Anyone with information on the attempted carjacking should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.