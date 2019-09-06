Former St. Louis Cardinal Chris Duncan dies at 38

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former St. Louis Cardinals player Chris Duncan passed away Friday, the team announced.

Duncan, 38, had been battling brain cancer in recent years.

His death was announced on Twitter by FOX Sports Midwest.

“Chris Duncan, a 2006 #STLCards World Series champion, has passed away at the age of 38. Our thoughts are with his friends and family,” the post read.

Duncan spent five years in the major leagues. With time played in the minor leagues, including with Memphis Redbirds during three seasons, his professional baseball career lasted 11 years.

Duncan was part of the team during the Cardinals’ 2006 World Series run.