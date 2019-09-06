× Eddie Murphy’s long awaited return to standup is finally happening

NEW YORK — Eddie Murphy has multiple upcoming projects and a stand-up tour sounds like one of them.

“Next year I am going to tour, do some stand-up,” Murphy revealed while speaking on the “Present Company with Krista Smith” Netflix podcast.

That was it. No dates, no cites, no official tour announced, but he will be on stage working out material for a potential comedy special with Netflix.

It’s just one of many endeavors Murphy has in the works. His new movie, “Dolemite Is My Name” in which he plays real-life comic Rudy Ray Moore is screening at the Toronto Film Festival, and he is set to host “Saturday Night Live” in December. It will be his first time back on the skit show since 1984. Murphy is also set to appear in a “Coming To America” sequel.

Murphy’s 1987 comedy special “Raw” earned more that $50 million.

In 2011, Murphy said he had no interest in making family movies any more, and basically disappeared from public eye.

“I don’t have any interest in that right now,” he told Rolling Stone at the time. “There’s really no blueprint, but I’m trying to do some edgy stuff. And I only want to do what I really want to do, otherwise I’m content to sit here and play my guitar all day. I always tell people now that I’m a semiretired gentleman of leisure, and occasionally I’ll go do some work to break the boredom up.”