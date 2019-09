ALAMO, Tenn. — An arrest warrant was issued for a West Tennessee man on a first-degree murder charge.

Leslie Earl Carter is said to be a suspect in the death of a woman in Alamo, Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said he’s driving the victim’s 2014 gray Chevrolet Cruze.

Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

