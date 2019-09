× One person dead after accident in airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accident Friday afternoon near the Memphis International Airport proved fatal, the Memphis Police Department confirmed.

MPD said one person has died following an accident at Shelby Drive and Swinnea that involved a tractor-trailer.

Earlier this week, a motorcyclist was killed at the same intersection after a crash.

35.020853 -89.963614