Walgreens asks customers not to openly carry guns in stores

(CNN) — Walgreens is asking customers to no longer openly carry guns into its stores, the company announced Thursday.

It joins fellow retailers Walmart and Kroger, which announced similar policies the day before.

“We are joining other retailers in asking our customers to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores other than authorized law enforcement officials,” the company stated on its website.

Walgreens has more than 70 locations in Memphis and the Mid-South, according to the store’s website.

Companies have come under increasing pressure to take action to prevent gun violence, after a spate of mass shootings in recent weeks, including one inside a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.