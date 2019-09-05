× Spectra Laboratories to open state-of-the-art facility in Southaven, create 300 jobs

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A state-of-the art laboratory facility will soon be coming to Southaven, creating more than 300 in jobs in the process.

On Thursday, Spectra Laboratories, a subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care North America, broke ground on a 200,000-square foot facility at the Stateline Business Park.

The company provides kidney care services and products to more than 250,000 patients. The new facility in Southaven will be where their employees conduct testing, analysis and reporting for some of these patients.

“We are excited to make Southaven the home for our newest state-of-the-art Spectra Laboratories facility,” said Rice Powell, chief executive officer of Fresenius Medical Care North America. “Our patients depend on timely and accurate lab results to manage kidney failure with life-sustaining dialysis treatments. We feel that Mississippi understands our mission and will help us deliver the reliability and personal service required to ensure we are providing the best care for our patients.”

The company said they will begin operations as soon as the facility is complete.