Rendezvous barbecue legend Nick Vergos dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis barbecue legend Nick Vergos has died, city officials announced Thursday.

Vergos had been battling cancer, according to reports. Vergos was the son of Charlie Vergos, founder of iconic Memphis restaurant Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous, and was a critical part of the restaurant located in an alley across from The Peabody hotel.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday.

“Today, Memphis lost a restaurant legend. I’ve known Nick Vergos for more than 25 years and knew his commitment to his family and their iconic Rendezvous. He will be missed,” Strickland said. “Thoughts and prayers to his wonderful mother, wife, children, and the entire Vergos family.”