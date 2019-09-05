Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 4 just released

Police seeking information on possible abduction victim

Posted 5:30 am, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:35AM, September 5, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help identifying a man that was possibly abducted.

Authorities responded to the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, after receiving an abduction call. Witnesses stated the man seen in the surveillance photo was possibly forced into a blue Nissan Maxima with a partial Tennessee tag 31Da.

The suspects were a man and woman.

If you know who he is or have any information on the reported crime call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the Tillman station at (901) 636-3214.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.