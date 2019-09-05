Police seeking information on possible abduction victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help identifying a man that was possibly abducted.

Authorities responded to the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, after receiving an abduction call. Witnesses stated the man seen in the surveillance photo was possibly forced into a blue Nissan Maxima with a partial Tennessee tag 31Da.

The suspects were a man and woman.

If you know who he is or have any information on the reported crime call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the Tillman station at (901) 636-3214.