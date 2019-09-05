Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 4 just released

Overton Park urges dog owners to keep pups out of Rainbow Lake

Posted 12:31 pm, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 12:33PM, September 5, 2019

A man plays with his dog in front of Rainbow Lake in Overton Park in 2016.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Overton Park is asking dog owners to keep their pets leashed after tests detected blue-green algae in Rainbow Lake.

The algae is often found in ponds and is a regular presence in Rainbow Lake, the park said, but can sometimes produce toxins that are harmful to dogs. Park officials did not say that there were any reports of dogs becoming sick.

Overton Park said tests showed the algae levels in the lake were in the range considered non-harmful by the EPA, but that dogs were more likely to ingest the water.

Except for the Overton Bark dog play area, dogs are required to be leashed inside Overton Park.

In other parts of the country, news reports indicate that several dogs have died this year from ingesting toxins from algae in water. Last month, two dogs at Shelby Farms in Memphis were rumored to have died from that cause, but veterinarians later confirmed the dogs died from heat stroke, not from algae.

