One suspect arrested, one on the run after shooting on Oxford street

OXFORD, Miss. — Police in Oxford have one man in custody but are looking for another suspect after a shootout led to bullets flying through nearby homes.

Oxford police were called to Cedarcrest Drive earlier this week as two men were wildly shooting at each other in the street after an altercation, with bullets entering numerous homes. No one was injured during the gunfight.

“A guy came up shooting up towards this way with a shotgun and another guy was shooting down the hill with pistols," said Devontra Harwell, who grew up on the street. "It was a kind of wild, wild west feel.”

One suspect, 40-year-old Christopher Mathis, has been taken into custody. He was booked for shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The second shooter, 29-year-old Christopher Butler of Oxford, is still at large.

Police say he already has a serious criminal history, and was out on bond for a drive-by shooting and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Residents hope he doesn’t come back to the scene of his most recent crime.

"We put it in the past and keep moving forward, we can’t dwell on it," Harwell said. "I’m pretty sure if one person is in custody, the other person isn’t coming back, especially if he’s out on bond. That would be kind of foolish of him.”