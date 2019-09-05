Live at 9: Elderly financial fraud, Shelby County Youth Council, kosher BBQ & Alice Hasen

Elderly financial fraud

As the population of Americans ages 65 and older continues to rise, it’s important to be aware of another increasing number. Scam artists are going after this group all across the country, including right here in the Mid-South.

Rhomes Aur from First Tennessee Bank shared some advice on what to look for and how to empower seniors.

Shelby County Youth Council

Giving a young people a voice in Shelby County is just one of the goals of a new group forged from a partnership between Bridge Builders Change Fellows and Shelby County government leaders. Laila Brooks and Alex Hensley explained how it works.

For more information, click here.

Cooking with Marisa and Sara Beth

We all know Memphis and barbecue go hand in hand but kosher barbecue? Marisa Bagget and Sara Beth Cohen-Wilcox joined us to explain how they can go together on Live at 9.

For more information on the ASBEE World Kosher BBQ Competition and Festival, click here.

Music with Alice Hasen

This Memphis musician is equal parts violinist and fiddler with a whole lot of talent. Alice Hasen is bringing her unique blend of funk and jazz with her debut solo album.