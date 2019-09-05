Bright Spot: Mid-South two year old brings joy to 26 million on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Put on a little bit of music - anything from Baby Shark to Lil Nas X - and two-year-old Tynleigh gets going.

Through her celebratory birthday video posted to social media, this ray of sunshine has brought joy to people all across the world. A smile, claps and that little dance is all it took to rack up 26 million views on Facebook.

"Good Morning America approached us, people approached us and they all shared her video since then," said Elizabeth Sykes.

Aside from the cuteness overload there may be a bigger reason as to why so many people across the world feel so connected to this two-year-old girl. Tynleigh has down syndrome and has been in speech, developmental and occupational therapy since she was three weeks old.

Instead of speaking in sentences she communicates certain phrases through sign language. She was even able to teach WREG's Symone Woolridge how she does it.

When Tynleigh's mother Elizabeth was 13 weeks pregnant she learned there was a one in 10 chance of down syndrome being a part of her child's story.

"I cried. I was scared. You know, you have those what ifs. I try not to think about them now but you know in the moment it`s what if this? What if this?"

Fast forward two years later and those what if's have shifted to what's next?

Elizabeth wants Tynleigh's progress to motivate parents and kids to never get discouraged. It's something she's preached to the many parents who have reached out after seeing the video.

"I`ve just let them know that everything is going to be okay. You can look at Tynleigh. It`s going to be okay."

The viral video was shared by a non-profit called Nothing Down, an organization whose goal is change the way the world sees down syndrome and intellectual disabilities.

"I`ve never had a doctor say she is not going to do this, she will not do this. It`s always been she can do it. You just have to push and we push. I don`t treat Tynleigh any differently than my oldest."

"I don`t define Tynleigh as that child with down syndrome. I don`t want people to define Tynleigh as that child with down syndrome. Tynleigh is Tynleigh."

Nothing Down just recently posted another dance video with Tynleigh and her older sister. It's sure to make you smile just as much as the first.