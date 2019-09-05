× Arkansas couple accused of making porn in public want says their rights were violated

TRUMANN, Ark. — An Arkansas couple accused of making porn videos in public argue that the state’s statutes regarding x-rated videos and their promotion on social media are unconstitutional.

Leslie Session and Derek Calloway were arrested in July 2017 after they allegedly filmed numerous sex acts at a Jonesboro restaurant, in the parking lot of a home improvement store, at a park and at a nature center. They then promoted the video recordings on social media, police said.

On August 30 the pair’s attorney filed a motion asking that an Arkansas judge declare three state statutes unconstitutional. Those statutes include Arkansas Code Annotated 5-68-307 which covers “the public display of hard-core sexual conduct in an open public place;” Arkansas Code 5-68-203 which covers the creation of x-rated films; and Arkansas Code 5-68-304 which covers the promotion of such films.

“All three statutes are unconstitutionally overbroad that unnecessarily infringes on defendants’ right to privacy, free expression and constitutes and unwarranted invasion into their personal life,” KAIT reported the motion as reading.

Both defendants were scheduled to appear in court in January for trial.