$25k reward offered after shots fired at postal worker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $25,000 reward after one of their employees was fired upon Wednesday evening.

The employee was at the US Postal Service Priority Mail Annex on Jet Cove when he interrupted two individuals trying to break into his personal vehicle. During the encounter, the male suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and fired shots at the employee multiple times.

Both suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored Nissan sedan.

There is a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two suspects.

If you can help, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.