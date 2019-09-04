× Woman dead, man critical after airport-area motel shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead and a man in critical condition after a double shooting at an airport-area motel Wednesday.

Officers responded to the Budget Host Inn & Suites at 2745 Airways just before noon.

Two shooting victims, a male and a female, were both taken to Regional One in critical condition. The woman did not survive, police said.

The shooting appears to have stemmed from an argument, police said. One man has been detained by police.