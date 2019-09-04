Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 4 just released

Two injured in crash that shuts down lanes on I-240

Posted 4:26 pm, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:28PM, September 4, 2019

Traffic was backed up after a wreck that critically injured two people shut down lanes on I-240.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People were trapped in their vehicles after a wreck on Interstate 240 near Lamar, and part of the interstate was forced to shut down while emergency crews attended to the people involved.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday at I-240 and Lamar. It was a two-vehicle wreck with people trapped inside the cars.

Two people were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, Memphis Police said.

The southbound roadway of I-240 in the area was shut down while emergency crews responded.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.