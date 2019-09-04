× Two injured in crash that shuts down lanes on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People were trapped in their vehicles after a wreck on Interstate 240 near Lamar, and part of the interstate was forced to shut down while emergency crews attended to the people involved.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday at I-240 and Lamar. It was a two-vehicle wreck with people trapped inside the cars.

Two people were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, Memphis Police said.

The southbound roadway of I-240 in the area was shut down while emergency crews responded.