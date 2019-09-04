× Two brothers shot at North Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two brothers were in the hospital Wednesday after they say they were ambushed outside a North Memphis apartment.

One was shot in the stomach and arm, the other shot in the foot.

“I can’t even deal with it. Just imagine one, but two, I’d have been crazy,” said their mother, who came close to losing her sons Tuesday night. “They need to put their guns and leave their guns down because it ain’t doing nothing but killing us.”

Shes says her sons, who are in their 20s, were sitting outside her apartment on Decatur smoking around 9:30 when someone from a wooded area nearby opened fire.

People who live here say they heard over a dozen shots. The victims’ mother says both of her sons went running to another apartment for help.

One was taken to the hospital by a relative while the other waited for an ambulance. Police recovered around seven shell casings.

Wednesday morning you could see drops of blood on a chair and crime scene tape steps from a school.

The mother of the victims doesn’t know why her sons were targeted, nut says no parent or family member should have to go through this. She says those committing these acts of violence aren’t worried about the consequences.

“They don’t care,” she said. “When they start caring, I believe this world will be a better place.”

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.