Police looking for suspects who killed two people at busy Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Days after a double homicide, police are slowly releasing more information, but they’re still looking for two dangerous killers.

The gas station in the 1700 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. is near a busy intersection and is usually full of traffic and customers, making Sunday morning’s double homicide that much more shocking.

Security footage from Sunday shows a Jeep pull up, with another car just feet away.

Less than five seconds after the car arrives, the fatal shooting occurs.

As the suspects and victims were driving together in the same car, residents nearby agreed that they probably knew each other, leaving a tragedy that cooler heads might have avoided.

“Everything just be going on at one time,” one person said. “It needs to stop or slow down. It probably just needs to stop or slow down a bit.”

Police have now identified the victims as 21-year-old Xabion Myers and 19-year-old Terrell Henry.

Still just 20 seconds after the jeep arrives, the male and female suspects climb out of the driver’s side door, leaping over the body of a victim of the back seat.

“It’s a lot going on Memphis, where we need to all come together and stop it,” resident Victor Jordan said. “I’m gonna stop coming to this store.”

MPD still has not released any suspect information. We spoke with the owner of the gas station, who said police came back and talked with him after our story Sunday, but they did not give him any more details.

As you can see from this video, numerous people witnessed the scene just minutes after the homicides. If you have any information, please call law enforcement or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.