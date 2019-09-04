Police looking for man accused of filming up woman’s dress in Family Dollar store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are hoping the public can help them find a man accused of filming up a woman’s dress at a Family Dollar store.

Police said the man was at a Family Dollar in Parkway Village on Sept. 1 and was kneeling behind a woman in the store. He was holding his phone under her dress and appeared to be taking photos or making a video under the woman’s dress.

Police are asking anyone who might be able to identify the man shown in an image from surveillance video below to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information on this case can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.