Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 4 just released

Police looking for man accused of filming up woman’s dress in Family Dollar store

Posted 7:58 pm, September 4, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are hoping the public can help them find a man accused of filming up a woman’s dress at a Family Dollar store.

Police said the man was at a Family Dollar in Parkway Village on Sept. 1 and was kneeling behind a woman in the store. He was holding his phone under her dress and appeared to be taking photos or making a video under the woman’s dress.

Police are asking anyone who might be able to identify the man shown in an image from surveillance video below to contact them immediately.

Police are asking for anyone who recognizes this man to contact them. The man is accused of filming up a woman’s dress in a Family Dollar store.

Anyone with information on this case can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Google Map for coordinates 35.061063 by -89.907289.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.