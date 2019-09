× Man shot at East Memphis auto parts store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot at an auto parts store in East Memphis, and he’s now in critical condition at the hospital, police said.

Officers responded to the scene at Advance Auto Parts at 1520 Getwell Road around 9:30 p.m.

Police found a man who had been shot at the auto parts store.

Police did not give any suspect information.

Anyone who knows anything about this crime should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.