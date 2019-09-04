Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 4 just released

Murder suspect mistakenly released from Nashville jail turns himself in

Posted 2:12 pm, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 02:14PM, September 4, 2019

Roberto Josue Viera-Aybar.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a murder suspect who was mistakenly released from jail has turned himself in.

News outlets report 26-year-old Roberto Josue Viera-Aybar turned himself in to Nashville police after his attorney arranged a peaceful surrender.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Karla West had said authorities were searching Wednesday for Viera-Aybar after he was released Friday due to a clerical error. He is one of three men indicted on murder charges in the 2017 killing of Luis Antonio Lopez of La Vergne.

Authorities have not described a motive for the slaying.

