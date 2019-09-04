Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 4 just released

Police respond to shooting at Nutbush dollar store

September 4, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in Nutbush on Wednesday, and police have not captured a suspect.

Police responded to the scene at 1:45 p.m. at 4280 Macon where a man was found shot. That address is a Family Dollar store.

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital, and Memphis Police said he is in critical condition.

Police said the suspect was in an older model red sedan and was last seen going northbound on Jamerson.

Anyone with information on this crime should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

