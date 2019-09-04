Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 4 just released

Live at 9: Safety at the Mid-South Fair, Watercooler Wednesday & Mark Mackay

Posted 11:00 am, September 4, 2019, by

Safety at the Mid-South Fair

We’re just over two weeks away from the Mid-South Fair at the Landers Center in Southaven and security is definitely on the top of everyone’s mind. Todd Mastry joined us on Live at 9 to discuss the measures they are taking to make sure you and your family stay safe.

Watercooler Wednesday

It's Watercooler Wednesday! Joining us this week are Michelle Lewis, Latty and WREG's Austen Onek.

Music with Mark Mackay

He's a a songwriter, a guitarist, and a lover of country and rock and roll. Mark Mackay stopped by with some new music to perform on Live at 9.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.