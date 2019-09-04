Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 4 just released

Highway Patrol investigating deadly accident at Highway 64, Fletcher Trace

Posted 9:59 am, September 4, 2019

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. —  The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Shelby County.

It happened near the intersection of Highway 64 and Fletcher Trace.

The THP confirmed to WREG that the accident was deadly, but they were not able to provide any additional details on what happened pending the investigation.

Video from the scene showed the accident involved two vehicles both of which sustained heavy damage upon impact.

Authorities blocked off the nearby intersection.

 

