× County plans to fund MATA through fee for those with three vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced a new plan to provide MATA with $10 million in funding annually.

If implemented the plan would call for a $145 sustainability fee to be given to anyone in Shelby County who owns three cars or more. Only 17 percent of the population currently have more than two cars, the administration said.

The $10 million in revenue will then be used to fund MATA each year.

“Everyone has to play a role in trying to preserve our shared environment, even local elected officials,” said Harris. “We will all enjoy the benefits of clean air, reduced congestion, and a reduction in poverty. This sustainable investment in transit helps achieve all those objectives.”

Harris is asking for the commission to vote on the proposal by February 2020.