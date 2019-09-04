× 19-year-old charged after carjacking, kidnapping at Dodge’s Chicken

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A 19-year-old man was arrested after police say he was involved in a carjacking and kidnapping several months ago.

Authorities responded to the Dodge’s Chicken on Elvis Presley Boulevard on June 18 and located a man who claimed to have been carjacked. The victim said he was followed out of the restaurant by three men who put a gun to his head and forced him into his own car.

The suspects and the victim then headed westbound on Whitaker Avenue. After driving only a quarter of a mile, the suspects pushed the man out of the vehicle and took off.

Police said the suspects were captured on the restaurant’s surveillance video, allowing them to identify one of the suspects as 19-year-old Ian Miller. He was located on September 3 and charged with aggravated kidnapping, carjacking and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony after confessing to the crime.

The other suspects were not identified.