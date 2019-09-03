× Woman charged with murder, abuse of a corpse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A woman was charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in connection with a body found in the Medical District last week.

Tkeyah Fullilove, 26, was arrested Tuesday, Memphis Police announced.

They say officers responded Friday afternoon to 332 Lema Place in the Medical District, where they found a male victim dead.

The cause of death was undetermined at the time, but was later ruled a homicide.

Further details on the case were not immediately available.