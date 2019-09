× Whitehaven shooting leaves one man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities launched an investigation after a man was found dead in Whitehaven.

Police were called to the 3700 block of Cazassa Road in regards to a shooting around 10 p.m. Monday, September 2. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

So far, police have not released any suspect information.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.