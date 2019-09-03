× Police: Man’s jawbone left exposed after being bitten by sibling during fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he bit a chunk of flesh from his sibling’s face.

The incident happened Monday evening at a home on Quail Valley.

According to police, Andrew Hughes II and the victim were involved in a verbal dispute that quickly turned physical. During the encounter, Hughes allegedly bit the victim in the face resulting in a gaping hole.

Authorities said the victim’s jawbone was visible due to the injury.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Bartlett for treatment while Hughes was transported to 201 Poplar. He was charged with aggravated assault.