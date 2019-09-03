× Police: 14-year-old confesses to killing parents, three siblings

ELKMONT, Al. — A 14-year-old confessed to shooting all five members of his family in an Alabama residence, authorities said.

According to WHNT, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Elkmont home around 10:30 p.m. Monday, September 2. That’s where they found two adults and three children had been shot. One of the adults and a child were rushed to the hospital after the shooting, but later died from their injuries.

Police said the 911 call was made by the 14-year-old who initially told police he was down in the basement when he heard gunshots from upstairs. However, he later confessed to the murders.

The teen was “assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby,” the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.