Man in critical condition after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition Tuesday morning after a shooting in South Memphis.

Police responded to the 700 block of Lucy Avenue around 8:30. One male victim was taken to Regional One.

Police said a person was detained on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

HAPPENING NOW: Detectives at a home off Lucy Ave. in South Memphis. They say one person was shot. Working to get more information. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/UjHRTBLqwI — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) September 3, 2019