Man charged with murder after Parkway Village gas station shooting, pursuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The customer involved in a shooting at a Parkway Village gas station on Monday has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old girl.

According to police, a group of young people including Kemi Bacon were at the Marathon gas station on South Perkins when one of the male juveniles noticed a customer, Lakendrick Bunting, 24, had left his keys in the car. The juvenile got into the vehicle and tried to drive away, but was met by gunfire from Bunting who reportedly witnessed the attempted crime from inside the store.

The juvenile jumped into a nearby Pontiac G6 and the group drove away.

Bunting gave chase in his own vehicle and fired once more at the group, striking Bacon in the torso, police said.

The driver of the Pontiac was able to evade Bunting and made his way to the 4100 block of Cochese where 911 was called.

Bacon did not survive her injuries.

During questioning, Bunting claimed that the occupants of the Pontiac fired at him first. However, the young people told authorities one of the male passengers opened fire only after Bunting fired at them during the pursuit.

On Monday, WREG reported that Bunting was a security guard. He did not work for the gas station, the manager told us.

He was also charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.