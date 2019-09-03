× Crosswalk at Cooper and Central delayed but coming soon, city says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After months of delays, Cooper-Young could be closer to finally having proper crosswalks at a major intersection many deem dangerous.

People have been complaining about the Cooper Street and Central Avenue crossing for months.

We were there as drivers sped through the intersection. To make things worse, there are no clear crosswalk markings and no crossing signs.

“It’s a terrifying place to be,” said Katie Gore, owner of Fox and Cat Vintage, which has been in the shopping center at the corner for nearly three years.

Gore said she often chooses to cross the road outside of the crosswalk when she visits the gas station or Railgarten, both located across Central, to avoid danger or confusion.

“You just don’t know when to go,” she said. “There’s no markings, and with Railgarten opening, there’s so many more people that are walking around here and, it’s almost like a blind corner.”

Records show the city entered into a contract with McCrory Electric Company last year. The company was awarded their bid of more than $285,000 for traffic signal improvements.

But months later, nothing has been done.

A spokesperson with the city said the problem boils down to a shortage of materials. The contractor can’t get the poles needed for the job from the manufacturer.

The city says demolition is set to start next week, and they want to be done by the end of the month. But with the delay of delivery of needed materials, there will more than likely be an extension.

Gore isn’t holding her breath for the project to be done by the end of the month, but hopes by the end of the year.

“I would hope as soon as possible,” she she said.