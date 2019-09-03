Live at 9: Media contractor controversy, DittyTV, Brandy Thompson & how to be a vegetarian

Media contractor controversy

Controversy in the Shelby County Commission after a resolution was approved for a $100,000 contract for an independent media contractor. Mark Billingsley and Van Turner Junior joined us to talk about why it’s needed.

DittyTV

DittyTV is a Memphis-based television network that celebrates Americana and roots styles of music. The non-profit organization just opened up a new performance space on Main Street and we got a preview on Live at 9.

Author Chat with Brandy Thompson

We could all benefit from the power of positive thinking. Former Shelby County school teacher Brandy Thompson hopes to guide children through that process with her new book "Learn, Grow, Succeed! A Kids Growth Mindset Journal."

How to be a vegetarian

He's a body builder and a vegetarian, and if you're interested in making that lifestyle change Nick Fair can help. He shared three things that you can do today to help you become a vegetarian and get those all important nutrients you need.