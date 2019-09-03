× Kevin Hart’s wife says he’s ‘going to be just fine’ after car crash

CALIFORNIA — Actor-comedian Kevin Hart and two others were involved in a car crash in Calabasas, California early Sunday, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report obtained by CNN.

Hart and the driver, Jared Black, sustained “major back injuries” and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, the report states.

Black was driving Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, according to the report, when he lost control of the vehicle. It went off the road and rolled down an embankment.

Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. Hart left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention, the report states.

Patrol officers determined that Black was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. The third occupant did not suffer any substantial injuries.

CNN has contacted representatives for Hart for comment.

Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, told TMZ in a video interview on Monday that her husband was “going to be just fine.”

Hart bought the Plymouth back in July as a 40th birthday gift to himself.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, he wrote that he was happy to not be traveling over the holiday weekend.

“Being home makes me happy….enjoy your weekend people!!!! #LiveLoveLaugh,” Hart wrote on Instagram.

Hollywood shares their love

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has starred in a few movies alongside Hart, including “Central Intelligence” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” offered his good friend some support on Instagram.

“Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real,” Johnson wrote in caption of a photo of the two of them in a scene from “Jumanji.” “We have a lot more laughing to do together. “Love you man. Stay strong.”

The pair were last seen together in this summer’s “Fast & Furious” spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw” and will next appear in the forthcoming film “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

“Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston joined several other stars, including Arsenio Hall and Marlon Wayans who also wished Hart well.

“I’ve just heard that @kevinhart4real was injured today in a car accident in Los Angeles. Let’s all send him positive energy and healing thoughts,” Cranston wrote on his official Instagram account. “He’s a good human. Get well soon, brother. B.”