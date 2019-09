× Juvenile critically injured in East Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A juvenile was rushed to the hospital following an early morning crash in Memphis.

According to authorities, two vehicles were traveling near Kimball and Robin Hood when they crashed. The impact sent one of the vehicles into a nearby pole.

A juvenile was taken from one of the vehicles to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The conditions of the others involved have not been released.