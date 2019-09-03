Investigators looking for arsonist after two homes, vehicle damaged by fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two homes and a vehicle went up in flames and left a smoldering mess of more than $100,000 in damage.

Firefighters said a fire was intentionally set not once, but twice, and Tuesday, they're looking for the culprit.

Cell phone video captured searing flames soaring in the sky, revealing the terrifying moments for an East Memphis neighborhood off Philsdale Avenue.

A man who did not want to be identified said his neighbor woke him up to the commotion next door just after 5 a.m. Monday.

"He was banging at the door so hard, I already knew it was something," he said. "I heard the alarm going off, and I looked out my window. I didn't even open the curtains, but the glare from the orange let me know that this house was on fire. I told my family let's get up out of here."

The man was able to get his family out of the home, as one of his children is just 4 months old.

He said at first it was only the now-charred car on fire, but within seconds, the carport and part of the home went up in flames too.

It's not just this home and vehicle that have been damaged. The home next door suffered $30,000 in damages. The roof now has a tarp and the windows are boarded up.

"The fire jumped over to our attic and went straight to our attic," the neighbor whose home was damaged said.

He and his family now have to find another place to stay.

While firefighters are thankful they saved a dog, they're now working to find out who intentionally did the damage, twice.

"They came early and tried to set this car on fire. But they didn't succeed. It was about 7 o'clock in the evening."

He said his neighbor put that fire out with a hose, but then the culprit came back hours later to finish the job.

The second time doing thousands in damage and putting families at risk.

"My son and my family got out alive that's all I can be thankful for, ya know? The materialistic stuff we'll get back."

The man we spoke with had no idea why his neighbor's home would be targeted.

If you have information on the case you're asked to call Crime Stoppers 901-528-CASH.