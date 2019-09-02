× Police investigating attempted car theft, shooting at Parkway Village gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were called to a Parkway Village gas station early Monday morning following a reported shooting and attempted car theft.

WREG’s Melissa Moon was told by the manager that a customer pulled up to the business at Perkins and Knight Arnold and left his car running. While he was inside, someone jumped into his vehicle and tried to take off.

That’s when the customer – who happened to be a security guard – allegedly came out of the store and a shot was fired. The suspect took off running with the customer on his heels.

At this time, we don’t know what happened after that.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.