× Ole Miss will be latest SEC school to sell beer at games

OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi will wait until the second half of the season to join the list of Southeastern Conference schools selling beer at home football games.

School officials announced Friday that beer sales at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will begin Oct. 19 against Texas A&M. Beer also will be sold at The Pavilion at Ole Miss during the 2019-20 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

Ole Miss officials said they’re waiting until Oct. 19 so they can assess staffing needs, learn from other schools’ experiences with beer sales and promote responsible behavior.

Ole Miss will allow a limit of two beers to be purchased at any one time. Sales will end at the conclusion of the third quarter.

University Police Chief Ray Hawkins says he hopes beer sales will reduce pregame binge drinking and sneaking alcohol into games, lessening drunken behavior.

SEC chancellors and school presidents voted in May to give league members the option of selling beer and wine in public areas during sporting events. Other SEC schools to announce they will sell alcoholic beverages at upcoming football games include Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Tennessee Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Mississippi State University indicates it’s staying dry for now.