Mid-South woman injured in stampede after shots fired at Delta Fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a Mid-South woman injured in a stampede at the Delta Fair on Saturday night is hopeful for a full recovery.

Norman Frisbie said he and his wife were leaving the fair Saturday night when they heard the shots fired.

“My wife and I were fixing to leave. We were holding hands, and all of a sudden we heard shots fired,” Frisbie said.

He immediately moved to get her to safety but says the crowds quickly took over.

“She turned around to look at me, and when she did there was a stampede of people,” he said. “She got knocked over and her head hit the ground.”

Frisbie said blood was coming from her ears, and another woman stopped to helped. EMTS quickly treated her on the scene.

She was later taken to the Regional One’s trauma unit. She’s now in critical condition and unconscious on a ventilator, according to the family.

While the family tends to her at the hospital, the Director of Safety for the Delta Fair announced changes to security protocols. There are now four additional employees at the gate.

The Delta Fair has also revised its policy to require everyone to be wanded before entry into the fair.