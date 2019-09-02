× Memphis Madness set for October 3rd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis will host Memphis Madness on Thursday, Oct. 3, at FedExForum and feature head coaches Penny Hardaway and Melissa McFerrin, the men’s and women’s basketball teams, live music on the plaza, spirit squads, Pouncer, The Mighty Sound of the South, family fun and more. This event is presented by Ashley HomeStore.

Memphis Madness will begin at 5 p.m. with the Blue Carpet Experience on the FedExForum Plaza, featuring live music, former player autographs, Tigers-themed concessions and more. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the on-court program begins promptly at 7 p.m.

All seats will be reserved, and tickets for Memphis Madness go on sale to the general public on Monday, Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. Ticket prices are tiered based on seating location with Plaza seats at $20, Club seats at $10 and all Terrace level seats at $5. There is a limit of six seats per purchase.

UofM students will receive free admission, and ticket pickup information will be coming soon.

Fans can purchase tickets beginning Monday, Sept. 9, by visiting http://www.GoTigersGoTix.com, or by calling 901.678.2331.

