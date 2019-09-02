× Manhunt Monday: Who killed Marnesha Scales?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Debbie Golden can barely hold back her tears when she talks about her daughter Marnesha Scales.

“I’ve been waiting,” Golden said. “I’ve been patient. I’ve been praying. I just want closure.”

Golden wears a picture of Marnesha on her bracelet as a constant reminder of her beautiful smile and the big personality that came with it.

“She was just turning 18,” Golden said. “She had her whole life ahead of her, just starting to work.”

Shelby County Sheriff deputies said Scales was murdered September 27, 2016. Detectives said Scales and two friends drove to Arbor Lake and Hedgewall Circle to meet another friend, but instead they were met by three men trying to rob them.

“I just used to always tell her to be careful,” Golden said. “Be careful who you surround yourself with, not everybody has your best interest at heart.”

Deputies said Scales tried to drive off, but one of the suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire, and she was hit multiple times. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, but she didn’t survive, leaving her mother to raise her 1-year-old daughter and to deal with the pain of losing her own daughter.

“I just miss her,” Golden said. “You never think that you will bury your child. You think that your child will bury you.”

Detectives have spent years looking for Scales’ killer.

“This is something that we will never quit investigating until justice is brought to this person,” Golden said.

Investigators are questioning a person of interest in Scales’ murder, but they need someone to come forward and give them the information they need to charge him with her murder and to give Scales’ family the closure they need and deserve.

“Sometimes I would pick up my phone and look at it like, I can’t call her or text her,” Golden said.

If you know anything about the murder of Marnesha Scales, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH and leave an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to the capture of a suspect, you could be eligible for a monetary reward.