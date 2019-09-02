× Man killed in Frayser shooting, suspects on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed Monday afternoon in a shooting in Frayser, Memphis Police said.

Police were on the scene at 2240 Clifton Ave. around 2:30 p.m. and found one man shot dead at the scene.

Police said two men wearing white t-shirts and blue jeans fled on foot.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.