Man killed in Frayser shooting, suspects on the run

Posted 2:48 pm, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:21PM, September 2, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed Monday afternoon in a shooting in Frayser, Memphis Police said.

Police were on the scene at 2240 Clifton Ave. around 2:30 p.m. and found one man shot dead at the scene.

Police said two men wearing white t-shirts and blue jeans fled on foot.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

Google Map for coordinates 35.206678 by -89.988988.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.