Live at 9: City Council, Alpha Omega Urban Farm, Memphis Rox Yoga Festival & Ghost Town Blues Band

City Council Preview

From a newly proposed distribution center in the Frayser community to the Shelby County mayor’s announcement that he wants the commission to invest in public transportation, there’s a lot going on in Memphis.

Worth Morgan and Gerre Currie stopped by to talk about it all and more.

Urban farm helps veterans heal

Tucked between Airways Boulevard and Ball Road is a 1.5-acre urban farm designed to help veterans. The farm and garden provides those that have served with both fresh food and access to therapeutic gardening opportunities.

Cordell Walker with Alpha Omega Veteran Services and Paul Clever joined us to talk about the project and the difference it's making.

For more information click here.

Memphis Rox Yoga Festival

The Memphis yoga community will come together to practice their art and celebrate the city we live in. From yoga classes to meditation and music, the Memphis Rox Yoga Festival has something for just about everyone.

Susannah Herring with Memphis Rox joined us to talk about the event and the benefiting organization.

For more information click here.

Music with Ghost Town Blues Band

They're celebrating their 10th anniversary with a new album, music video, and a film featuring their front-man. Ghost Town Blues Band stopped by to perform and talk about all of their ongoing projects on Live at 9.

For more information click here.