Classic car enthusiasts host weekly gathering for networking, good times

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Classic cars and good friends is a combination that’s been rolling onto a Southaven parking lot every week for the past few years.

“It’s just a group of car people that get together and talk about cars,” Tommy Boren said. “We used to talk about cars and women. We just talk about cars now.”

Boren said this isn’t a “car club,” and everyone’s invited to bring a vehicle out, regardless of its age.

This event aims at keeping interest alive in what are called “old school” cars.

“We got ’55 Chevy’s. We got ’67 Camero’s. We got Chevelle’s. We got the “old school” sedans out here,” Craig Floyd said. “Just a little bit of everything.”

Enthusiasts see this as an opportunity to make new friends or do some “old school” networking.

“I do some body and paint work, and he does mechanical work, and you know you just know everybody, and it’s just a good time,” Larry ‘Bam’ Willis said.

“It’s a good time to get together and find out who’s going to what car shows, where people are going,” Jim ‘Chicago’ Kilderry said. “We’re going to Florida in November. Cruising the Coast in Biloxi in October.”

To preserve the family atmosphere of the event, people who bring cars are urged to follow a few important rules of etiquette.

“No spinning your wheels, and no acting like a fool. Just be polite, drive your car like you actually care about it and have a good time.”

This weekly gathering usually lasts until daylight is gone and the sights and sounds of a bygone era fade into the night.

Even if you don’t have a classic car, that’s okay. You’re still welcomed.

The group meets every Thursday near the corner of Goodman and Swinnea and usually starts gathering in the late afternoon.