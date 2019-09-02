Access improvements planned for hilltop at Elvis museum

TUPELO, Miss. — Part of the museum marking Elvis Presley’s birthplace could get a little easier to access.

City of Tupelo Chief Operating Officer Don Lewis tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that the city is likely to buy some land from the Elvis Presley Birthplace Foundation. The foundation runs the museum, but the city owns the land.

The foundation bought the land for about $8,500 so it could expand a road and add parking at a hilltop on the property where two Elvis statues stand.

Elvis Presley Birthplace Director Dick Guyton says Elvis spent time atop the hill as a boy, dreaming about his future.

Now, people must walk up the hill, but Guyton says that’s physically difficult for some visitors. Work on the road and parking spaces could start in October.

