× Police say man robbed Hickory Hill store twice in a month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man robbed a Hickory Hill store of $1,000, then came back a few weeks later to try again.

Jahkeen Wiley, 22, is in jail on $150,000 bond, charged with aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.

Police say he walked into the Hickory Hill Food market at 3210 Hickory Hill on Aug. 4 and robbed the clerk at gunpoint, ordering the clerk to “put the money in the bag” and then getting away with cash from the register.

They say he came back on Aug. 31 with the same demand, but this time the clerk refused. When the suspect got away in a tan Ford Focus, a witness got the tag number.

Police used that to track down the Focus, which contained the shirt and shoes worn in the robbery attempt, along with Wiley.