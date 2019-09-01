Police: Phillips County deputy shot in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A deputy with the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office was shot in Helena-West Helena on Saturday night.

According to Helena-West Helena police chief James Smith, a deputy named Wilburn Strotter was shot in his home in the area of East Baldwin & North 9th Street.

The shooting happened between the hours of 9:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Chief Smith says that Strotter was in bed when a bullet came through the back wall and struck him in the back.

Strotter was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis. Chief Smith says that Strotter is now in stable condition.

